Samsung unveils its newest Galaxy S

Samsung revealed the latest versions of its flagship Galaxy S smartphones on Wednesday.

An enhanced camera and faster processor chip are just some of the features the company hopes will revive sales.

It's been a weak two years for these models with only 25 million Galaxy S buys in 2020 and just short of 30 million last year - hampered by shortages in parts.

But the new Galaxy S22s are geared towards buyers who want the latest and greatest in photo quality.

The more expensive version, the S22 Ultra, comes with a stylus - a signature feature of Samsung's large-screen Galaxy Note model.

And Samsung's Drew Blackard says- it's got extra horsepower under the hood, too.

"The core power of any smartphone is in its processor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a powerful four nanometer processor, our fastest chip ever."

It may entice some consumers fussy about their phone cameras, with clearer low light settings for shooting at night.

The S22s also have automatic framing that the company says will track up to 10 people and still ensure they're all in the frame - and all in focus.

Samsung says the S22 Ultra, S22 Plus and S22 will be widely available at the end of February.