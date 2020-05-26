Samsung heir questioned over controversial deal

South Korean prosecutors questioned Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee on Tuesday (May 26).

He was asked about a controversial deal they say may have helped advance his succession plans.

The deal involves alleged accounting fraud as well as a widely-criticized merger of two Samsung affiliates.

The 2015 merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, where Lee is a top shareholder, cemented Lee's control over South Korea's top conglomerate.

And prosecutors have been investigating suspected accounting fraud at Cheil-owned Samsung Biologics after the country's financial watchdog complained the firm's value had been inflated by over 3 billion dollars ($3.64 billion).

A spokesman for Samsung Electronics, where Lee serves as vice chairman, declined to comment.

The questioning brings fresh legal trouble for Lee.

He faces separate succession-related charges of bribery which involved former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

Lee was released from a yearlong detention over the bribery case back in 2018.

And earlier this month, Lee made a rare apology about the bribery scandal.

He pledged he would not hand the company founded by his grandfather over to his children.