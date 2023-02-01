Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on

Daniels mocks one-time president for using wrong grammar in Truth Social post
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com
Longtime CBC radio producer Michael Finlay died Tuesday from medical complications following a random assault in Toronto's east end, his family has confirmed. In an email to CBC staff, Cathy Perry, executive director of newsgathering and operations, said he will be remembered as an exceptional storyteller, documentary maker and editor. Perry said Finlay travelled the world to produce radio documentaries for a number of programs, including Sunday Morning. "If you worked on a documentary with Mich
Following the super successful launch of its much-loved breast tape, Nue just dropped an all-new...
A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”.
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good"
Rob Bauer replied 'we are ready' when asked if the US-led organisation was prepared for a confrontation with Russia.
Kate Middleton took to Leeds for a solo trip, coinciding with her new 'Shaping Us' campaign. She debuts a new darker brunette hair look on her arrival.
“You could hear her crying down the hall,” Nicole DeHaven said. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.’”
The musician discusses life with his famous mom, his recovery from fentanyl addiction and discovering the truth about the background of his father, producer Marco Garibaldi, in this week's PEOPLE
The 28-year-old posed at Gulf Stream Park and Racetrack in Miami, Fla. over the weekend.
The actor’s billionaire father is suing one out of three wedding planners hired – and fired – for the event after allegedly refusing to refund his deposit
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Gordon Ramsay swears by this easy 10-minute pasta dish, which he said has become a "regular midweek family meal" in his house.
Ian Maxwell says allegations against Prince Andrew are ‘ludicrous’
Steps away from a Brampton courthouse where his attackers were found guilty, Mohammed Abu Marzouk spoke out for the first time since the beating that nearly ended his life, calling for all Canadians to stand up to hate. To see him standing there, one might never guess he suffered more than 10 skull fractures and was almost killed by two men who attacked him, yelling, "f--king Arabs!" It's a far cry from the images that emerged after the attack on July 15, 2018, when the father of two lay unconsc
Sasquatch sightings may come down to this simple formula.
Adrian Fontes said the post shared by Lake, featuring a collage of 16 voter signatures, could be a felony.