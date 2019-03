Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba made a huge error as he gifted Saint-Etienne's Romain Hamouma the opening goal in what would be the start of a 5-0 drubbing. The 31 year-old midfielder's shot didn't seem to have much on it to trouble Samba in goal, but he let it slide underneath him as the visitors took a fourth minute lead.

Scroll to continue with content Ad