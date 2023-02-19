Samaritan's Purse to airlift more than 18 tons of emergency relief supplies to Turkey from Greensboro
Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was allegedly shot by Christina Harrison in Irmo, South Carolina, on Valentine’s Day
A body has been found in the search for Nicola Bulley, the mother-of-two who has been missing for 23 days.
A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.
‘I have never held a man’s hand’
Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother are being held in a Romanian prison as police investigate sex trafficking and rape allegations.
A Roman Catholic bishop in Southern California was found dead Saturday of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Bishop David O'Connell was found in Hacienda Heights around 1 p.m. Saturday, Deputy Lizette Falcon of the sheriff's department confirmed Sunday. Homicide detectives responded to “a shooting death investigation” with a male adult victim, authorities said.
Orange County man who bought luxury cars with COVID relief funds is sentenced to prison.
Plagued by mental illness, Texas death row inmate Andre Thomas started hearing voices when he was 9 years old and first attempted suicide when he was 10, his attorneys say. Thomas’ psychosis, filled with religious delusions and hallucinations, became worse as he grew older. Thomas was sentenced to death for killing the little girl after jurors rejected his insanity defense.
What to know about the site.
Taha Erdem and his family were fast asleep when a 7.8 magnitude quake hit their hometown of Adiyaman in the early hours of Feb. 6. Taha was abruptly woken by violent tremors shaking the four-story apartment building in a blue-collar neighborhood of the central Anatolian city. Within 10 seconds, Taha, his mother, father and younger brother and sister were plunging downward with the building.
Lancashire Constabulary has come under fire for making Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and the menopause public.
Relatives and allies of an opposition politician imprisoned in Russia say they haven't heard from him in a month and are worried about his well-being. In the following weeks, he occasionally wrote letters to his loved ones from detention centers in other Russian cities, stopovers on the way to his undisclosed final destination. Tatyana Usmanova, Pivovarov’s partner, received the last such letter on Jan. 18.
An overnight crime spree that ended with a “high-risk takedown” saw multiple robberies and a man stabbed in the head with a butcher knife, Toronto police say. Ahmar Khan reports.
Police: Florida woman pulled gun in McDonald's drive-thru during argument over free cookie
STORY: A gunman went on a rampage in the small Mississippi town of Arkabutla on Friday.He killed his ex-wife and five other people in three locations, including a shop at a petrol station, before the authorities arrested him. Ethan Cash was an eyewitness."I run inside the store and make sure everybody's okay in the store. Man, I was going to start shooting at the guy as he was pulling off, but I didn't know who exactly it was. And, you know, I didn't want to hurt anybody. So I just kind of let the officers do that. It's their job anyways."A man was shot dead at the store.Authorities arrested the suspect near his home, where they found four more bodies.Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance."Richard Dale Crum is the suspect in this case and as it stands right now, he's been charged with one count of first-degree murder.""We don't have a lot of violent crime here. And this is outside the norm of anything that we've had. We certainly had violent crime in the past, but this is shocking, would be the best word I can use."President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, and urged for better gun control.In a statement, he said he and his wife mourned for the six killed in Mississippi - as they had done for far too many other Americans.
The couple's 12-year-old son later died at the hospital, and the bodies of their two other children were found in the wreckage of the building.
William Sandeson has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Taylor Samson in Halifax in August 2015. Sandeson was convicted of first-degree murder in a 2017 trial, but he appealed his conviction and a second trial was ordered. Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice James Chipman handed the case to the jury on Thursday afternoon. Jurors continued their deliberations through Friday and into late Saturday afternoon before delivering a verdict. The jury had four possible verdicts — f
The Church of England is facing the break-up of the Anglican Communion following its vote on same-sex blessings, the Telegraph understands.
Survivors are still being rescued in Turkey and Syria more than a week after a quake killed more than 43,000 people. How long can you live trapped under rubble?
Calgary police are asking the public for information after a 58-year-old Calgary woman was found dead in a northeast park. Calgary police said a citizen found a body on Thursday morning at Deerfoot Athletic Park. Following an autopsy Friday, the woman's death was ruled a homicide. She was identified as Judy Maerz. On Saturday the Calgary police homicide unit released a CCTV image of Maerz from Wednesday evening, and are asking anyone who may recognize her to come forward. Police are seeking dash