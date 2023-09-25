Samaritan Ministries hosting Sam & Eggs breakfast at Truist Stadium

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Matt Coronato scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Calgary Flames opened pre-season play with a 10-0 thumping of the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Coronato — the Flames' first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2021 draft — made his NHL debut in Calgary's final game of the season last year. The 20-year-old turned pro and signed his entry-level contract just weeks earlier following the completion of his second NCAA season at Harvard. Jonathan Huberdeau added a pair of goals while