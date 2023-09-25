Samaritan Ministries hosting Sam & Eggs breakfast at Truist Stadium
When asked about the NFL's newest "It" couple - Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce - Patriots coach and noted Swiftie Bill Belichick had the perfect response.
People on social media were concerned over how this "axe-ident" may impact the health of the riders.
Deion Sanders called Colorado's loss to Oregon a "butt-kicking," but said teams better beat the Buffs now, because "this is the worst we're gonna be."
Taylor Swift sat in a suite with Donna Kelce while wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and celebrated when Travis Kelce scored a TD against the Bears.
"I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day," the reality star wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday
U.S. captain Zach Johnson didn't call Bryson DeChambeau about a selection, and that stings a bit.
George Springer hit a unique home run and made some huge defensive plays on Sunday versus the Rays.
Max Verstappen’s Japanese Grand Prix win secured a second successive constructors’ championship for Red Bull. Mercedes, who won a remarkable eight of those crowns between 2014 and 2021 had to be content with fifth and seventh. Their progress in closing down Red Bull since the start of 2022 remains minimal.
The pitcher who recorded the final three outs to get the Brewers to a 2023 postseason berth? None other than first baseman Rowdy Tellez.
The Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. What does the rest of the season look like for the Rangers and their rivals?
CALGARY — Matt Coronato scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Calgary Flames opened pre-season play with a 10-0 thumping of the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Coronato — the Flames' first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2021 draft — made his NHL debut in Calgary's final game of the season last year. The 20-year-old turned pro and signed his entry-level contract just weeks earlier following the completion of his second NCAA season at Harvard. Jonathan Huberdeau added a pair of goals while
HoopsHype ranks the five NBA players who have appeared most often in tradae rumors over the past week, including Giannis and Lillard.
The MMA community reacted to Mateusz Gamrot's unfortunate injury win over Rafael Fiziev in the UFC Fight Night 228 main event.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
Will this be the year Alexis Lafreniere finally reaches his potential? Can Rasmus Sandin build on last season's strong finish?
Both sides won two of the Saturday morning foursomes before the home side took the fourballs session 3-1.
Francis Ngannou is still holding on hope that a fight with Jon Jones happens.
Some referees with Ontario's soccer association started wearing body cameras this week as part of a new pilot project meant to deter parental abuse, which is a main reason officials are quitting the job.There are 50 body cameras available to the roughly 6,000 referees in the province, according to Ontario Soccer CEO Johnny Misley, who said the effort is the first of its kind in North America. The British Football Association rolled out a similar project earlier this year, which Misley said inspi
For decades, the fictional spy James Bond helped boost sales of Aston Martin's beautifully designed sports cars and grand tourers. Now, the 110-year-old British marque has found a new star to attract customers: Fernando Alonso. The two-time world Formula One champion has racked up six podium finishes so far in 2023, putting Aston Martin in fourth place in the Constructor standings.
Bryson DeChambeau shot 6-under 28 on the back nine, closed with one last birdie on his penultimate hole and won LIV Golf-Chicago on Sunday by one shot over Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri. DeChambeau finished with an 8-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms and a 54-hole total of 13-under 200. It was the second win of the season on the Saudi-funded tour for DeChambeau, whose Crushers — including Lahiri — won the team competition by three shots.