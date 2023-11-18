Sam Hauser knocks it down as the clock expires

Leonardo DiCaprio revealed to E! News that he has thanked Sharon Stone “many times” for paying his acting salary in 1995 when the studio refused to cast him in Sam Raimi’s revisionist Western drama “The Quick and the Dead.” DiCaprio was coming off his Oscar-nominated breakthrough role in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” at the time, …
An 11-year-old boy asked the future king a bold question about his finances
"He's illiterate is more to the point," the host explained. "He's obsessed with the girls looking good, that was his thing."
Jessica Lawson is charged with two counts of rape of a victim between the ages of 16 and 17
Gag order was issued after Trump made series of false and disparaging remarks about chief clerk
Ramsey says this money move is just "trading one kind of stress for another."
Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, was said to have observed “the guerrilla must swim in the people as the fish swims in the sea”.
"Is this boy math? Because I don't like it."
The key defense witness appeared stumped when asked how much Trump was paying for his testimony.
The convictions of two former Trump aides who refused to comply with the House Jan. 6 committee’s information requests could revive a potent tool for holding powerful people accountable.
The ex-royal family will engage in some traditional British Christmas customs, according to sources
Director Will Gluck recalled to EW the tense feelings when the actors had to film "at a place where sharks like to hang out" in Australia
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh became the second prominent Canadian politician to call out Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu for running what Singh describes as an “extremist government."
"Taylor’s music brought light to Ally’s life," says Patty Garner Anderson of her 16-year-old daughter, who died in November after living with cancer for 5 years
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello truly were madly in love in the beginning, People and Daily Mail report. Sources explain what happened to make their relationship break down and them divorce.
Max Verstappen has caused major embarrassment for Formula One on the eve of its £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix, describing it as “99 per cent show and one per cent sporting event” and admitting he was not a fan of the decision to race in the city.
Queen Camilla and Kate's relationship is 'unique' but might reportedly 'always' be impacted by one particular thing according to an expert
Rep. Chip Roy got some very blunt responses to a challenge he delivered from the House floor.
The Princess Royal was the queen of coordination in latest chic ensemble during a visit to Cumbria
The actress rocked the look in New York while doing press for her film 'Eileen'