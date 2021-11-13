Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign begins
One of the most notable sounds of the season is returning: the Salvation Army bells.
Scottie Barnes has already made a fan out of Charles Barkley.
Denis Shapovalov advanced to his second straight Stockholm Open final with a 6-4, 7-5 win over fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.
Gary Trent Jr. was asked to take on a bigger defensive role and buy in to the Toronto Raptors' culture. Thus far, he hasn't just met the expectations, he's exceeded them.
Jon Gruden's lawyer accused Roger Goodell and the NFL of leaking the racist and anti-gay emails that led to Gruden's resignation.
Connor McDavid has yet to convince John Tortorella that he can win in the playoffs.
Marie Hollaway, Kyle Lowry's mom, still has much love for the Raptors.
Pettersson's offensive uptick, the fleeting Troy Terry breakout, and a crowded Dallas Stars goaltending situation highlight this week's takeaways.
The prosecutor in charge of the case said it's possible Aminata Diallo could be brought back into custody.
The NBA has raised the level of urgency regarding getting booster shots against the coronavirus.
The players are almost guaranteed to reject MLB's reported proposal.
Portland Trail Blazers president Chris McGowan resigns while investigation into GM Neil Olshey looms over franchise.
The businessman who organized the flight that resulted in the death of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday.
It's been a long and winding road for Zach Fucale.
John Johnson III played with the Rams and with Beckham and isn't too sure how this arrangement will work out.
Each week during the 2021-22 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction.
This was ... something.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Star New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, starting left tackle Terron Armstead and prominent defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been ruled out of Sunday's game at Tennessee. Kamara has not practiced this week after injuring his knee — but continuing to play — during a loss last Sunday to Atlanta. Armstead also has not practiced because of knee and shoulder injuries. Gardner-Johnson left last week's game with a foot injury and was carted from the bench area to th
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. arrived in Los Angeles on Friday by private jet and made his way north to the Rams' training complex. Although he passed his physical and signed his contract, the receiver didn't participate in his new team's first practice. Just eight games remain in the regular season for the Rams (7-2), but they don't intend to rush their latest prizes into action. Los Angeles acquired Beckham and pass rusher Von Miller to help out for the next two months, but al
The Giants rewarded Gabe Kapler after the team surprisingly won the NL West in 2021.
The IOC adjusted the results in five events from the 2012 Olympics in London following the Russian state-backed doping scandal on Friday.