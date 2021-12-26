Salvation Army Christmas feast

The Canadian Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's late-season fade is starting to feel like a full-blown collapse. The Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight week after a 22-16 loss to the banged-up Indianapolis Colts, who were missing arguably their best defensive player and four starting offensive linemen. After a 7-0 record to start the season, the Cardinals are just 3-5. The mistakes started early Saturday and piled up in a brutal first half: Kicker Matt Prater missed a long field g