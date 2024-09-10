Salvador Perez's RBI single
Salvador Perez hits an RBI single to left to double the Royals' lead in the 3rd before being thrown out at second following a review
Salvador Perez hits an RBI single to left to double the Royals' lead in the 3rd before being thrown out at second following a review
Daniel Jones could be in for a long year.
Kyle Schwarber broke a tie with former Yankees star Alfonso Soriano with his leadoff homer on Tuesday night.
The Tigers dropped to 1-1 with a 21-14 loss at home to Cal.
Sanders injured his right arm in the first half of the Buffaloes' loss in Lincoln.
Raygun is No. 1 despite her dismal performance at the Olympic Games in Paris.
The New York Yankees have added their top prospect for their September pennant run.
Brandon Aiyuk held out from training camp while working to land a new deal with the 49ers.
Tyreek Hill was put in handcuffs during an incident with police ahead of the Miami Dolphins' season opener on Sunday.
The Texas Rangers could have seven starting pitchers in their rotation with top prospect Kumar Rocker being called up.
Deshaun Watson was suspended by the league for 11 games in 2022 after he was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct.
At the memorial service for NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, widow Meredith announced the "total surprise" of being pregnant with their third child.
Aaron Rodgers will be the subject of a three-part Netflix docuseries following his efforts to return from an Achilles injury last season.
Pavin Smith had four home runs this season before Sunday's game in Houston.
The first two weeks of the college football season have shown us something about this class of freshmen receivers.
Bryce Young entered the 2024 season looking to shake off a tough rookie year with the Carolina Panthers. He did not get off to a good start.
It's time for a moment to breathe after all that Week 1 action. Tera Roberts breaks down some of the lackluster performances we saw on Sunday.
Pittsburgh spoils Cousins' two-interception Atlanta debut, winning 18-10.
The Panthers' new season looks just like their past season.
PItchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are expected to rejoin the Texas Rangers rotation next week during a series against the Seattle Mariners, manager Bruce Bochy said
Anthony Richardson showed off his arm strength on Sunday.