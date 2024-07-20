Salvador Perez's RBI single
Salvador Perez rips an RBI single, giving the Royals a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Billy Horschel will be searching for his first major championship win on Sunday in Scotland.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
In today's edition: MLB's second half begins, The Open's surprising leader, SEC football players' big payday, F1 is set up for an exciting second half, and more.
Jordan Love might give Green Bay more years of QB excellence.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Tyson describes himself as a 'glory junkie' and a 'glutton for pain.'
Believe it or not, football is back! Well training camps are at least. As all 32 teams begin to open camp over the next two weeks we take a look at the biggest fantasy questions we want answered over the next month. Essentially, what you need to be paying attention to as a fantasy manager from practice reports. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest questions we have the WR and TE position heading into training camp season.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
The Boston Red Sox drafted the son of popular slugger David Ortiz in the 2024 MLB Draft. D'Angelo Ortiz was selected in the 19th round, No. 567 overall.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.