Salvador Perez's RBI single
Salvador Perez plates a run on an infield single to tie the score at 1-1 in the top of the 3rd inning
Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann was hit in the face by a pitch in Monday's game with the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite that, he played the entire game.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence all got paid, and their franchises didn't have much of a choice. But it does move the league into a new era where incomplete résumés can still land you a huge contract.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
King will have one more shot at a medal in what she says are her final Olympics.
Tyreek Hill will be one of the few players with a perfect rating.
Fred Zinkie is back to help top off your fantasy baseball lineups with his top streaming options in this week's pitching preview.
Coco Gauff charged hard in her match against Maria Lourdes Carle, and now she's moving to the third round.
The 49ers had a crushing Super Bowl loss yet again.
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards is the third MLB player to hit for the cycle in the 2024 season.
Whitham is the second 14-year old to make their debut in a U.S. soccer league this month.
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor-league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The U.S., finally, looks like gold medal contenders again.
Mercedes drivers have won three of the last four races.
Kodai Senga stumbled off the mound and went down while moving to catch a routine fly ball on Friday night.
France hammered Fiji to win gold in Rugby Sevens.
For decades, the U.S. dominated the pool. Now, Australia may leave Paris the overall swimming medal winner.
In today's edition: Opening Ceremony recap, Katie Ledecky spotlight, the first full day of competition, Tahiti's "wall of skulls," and more.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.