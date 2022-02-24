Salon owner thankful for help after car crashes into her business
New video sent to 11 News shows a terrifying crash Tuesday at a Perry Hall salon. A car driven by an older couple went through Roula's Salon and Spa on Joppa Road. The salon's owner, Roula Strumpis, told 11 News she's lucky to be alive and thankful for all of the neighboring businesses who came to the rescue. Security video from the salon captured the moment when car a smashed through the business. Strumpis said she was thrown about 5 feet and six other people were inside.