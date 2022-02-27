Salinas police officer shot and killed in line of duty during traffic stop

A Salinas police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday night, Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice reported in a press conference on Saturday. The shooting took place in the area of East Market near Griffin Street around 10:45 p.m. Filice said it was a traffic stop that turned into a shooting. There were no details released on why the shooting happened or who shot first. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni identified the officer as Jorge Alvarado Jr. He is the fifth California police officer to die in the line of duty this year. The suspected shooter was apprehended and is in custody.