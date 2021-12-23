Salinas boxing gym spreading holiday cheer with toy giveaway

The Canadian Press

It didn't take long for Darren Moulding's phone to start blowing up after news of his departure from Team Brendan Bottcher was made official earlier this month. Fresh from an in-person meeting where he'd been cut, Moulding hopped in his truck with his six-year-old son. His former team issued a statement and the calls and messages started pouring in. Young Brady was curious. He asked his father if he'd been let go and whether he'd find a new team. Still digesting the developments, Moulding - a fr