Salem man with aggressive leukemia finds match for stem cell transplant
A Salem man with aggressive leukemia found a match for a stem cell transplant.
A Salem man with aggressive leukemia found a match for a stem cell transplant.
MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon
For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo
LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C
The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams joked — or was it a joke? — that she activated the “Out of office” message on her email account so anyone trying to reach her about her many non-tennis activities while she’s at Wimbledon would know why no response arrived immediately. Great as Williams is with a racket in her hand, successful as she’s been, her sport has never been the only activity that interested her or occupied her time. All of which might very well be a factor in why, just shy of 41
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s
At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano
Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.
The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun is alone atop the Women's PGA Championship following a sensational start. In fact, no player has ever been further ahead after 18 holes at a women's major. Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a five-stroke advantage after the first round at Congressional. While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots ahead when she finished her round and ended up tyin
LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th
TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come
Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.