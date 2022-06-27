Salem man with aggressive leukemia finds match for stem cell transplant

The Canadian Press

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams joked — or was it a joke? — that she activated the “Out of office” message on her email account so anyone trying to reach her about her many non-tennis activities while she’s at Wimbledon would know why no response arrived immediately. Great as Williams is with a racket in her hand, successful as she’s been, her sport has never been the only activity that interested her or occupied her time. All of which might very well be a factor in why, just shy of 41