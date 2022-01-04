Sale of historic Maine wharf finalized, will be preserved
Union Wharf, which was built in 1793, will be preserved as a working waterfront.
Union Wharf, which was built in 1793, will be preserved as a working waterfront.
Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was held out of practice Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews returned a negative result for COVID-19 on a PCR test one day after a rapid test came back positive.
Dave Tippett is right: Mikko Koskinen has been a major problem. But the goaltender is just one of many for the floundering Oilers.
A medical exemption is the only way any players, staff or spectators could attend or participate without the COVID-19 vaccine.
Could a Groundhog Day announcement mean we could be seeing the Washington Groundhogs in 2022?
Scottie Barnes has had success as a starter, but would a sixth man role be better for the Raptors overall?
The company that owns the Flames says an agreement with the city on the construction of a new arena to replace the Scotiabank Saddledome has been terminated.
With one No. 1 seed clinched and one close, the playoff picture became clearer.
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Chris Morgan checks out Tuesday's slate as Nikolaj Ehlers and the Jets head to the desert to face the Coyotes.
Mike Barner analyzes the Tuesday Yahoo DFS slate as Fred VanVleet has shown no rust since returning to the Raptors.
How should the Steelers go about replacing Ben Roethlisberger? The Giants and Patriots provide clues on what to do, and what not to do.
The Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Vikings on Sunday night and the Packers' Super Bowl odds got a boost as a result.
It's never too early to start dreaming of next fantasy football season. With 2022 in mind, our analysts make three bold predictions about rookies making a jump in their second season.
With the Raptors back to full strength, the NBA has made some changes to the upcoming calendar.
Since quitting the Bucs, Brown has dropped a rap song and teased a Netflix series.
Becky Hammon was ready to lead her own team. So she went back to where her professional career began — the WNBA. Hammon, an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, will take over as the Las Vegas Aces' head coach after the NBA season concludes. “Being the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces is a step forward and a step in the right direction for myself and for women’s basketball,” Hammon said. “I cannot emphasize enough the importance of this opportunity that I have. There’s something to being a head
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has been bought by a company fronted by the founder of eastern European telecommunications giant United Group, the English Premier League club said Tuesday. Dragan Solak's Sport Republic purchased the 80% stake held by Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng, who has been majority shareholder at the south-coast club since 2017. No financial details were disclosed by Southampton, which is 14th in the 20-team league and has been in England's top division since 2012.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Notre Dame’s loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in Marcus Freeman’s first game as head coach.
Here's everything fantasy basketball managers need to know as we head through Week 12 of the season.