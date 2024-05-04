Sal Frelick's sliding catch
Sal Frelick makes a sliding catch in right field for the final out of the bottom of the 2nd inning
Pete Crow-Armstrong did what he could to avoid the tag, baffling announcers.
Jack Nicklaus got the message loud and clear.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet won't deny being one of the NHL's final eight teams still alive means a lot. An all-Canadian showdown against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round? Even better. “We know the next series will be tough," Tocchet said Friday night after his Canucks advanced by downing Nashville 1-0 in Game 6. The Jack Adams finalist for NHL coach of the year took the Canucks from a team that missed the postseason a year ago by finishing 11th in the Western Con
There are 11 LIV players who won't try to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
Caitlin Clark, the no. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, made her professional debut with the Indiana Fever against the Dallas Wings. Here’s how it went.
Jake Paul wants to clarify that it's Mike Tyson who wanted to elevate the stakes in their fight, not him.
NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon first went public with their relationship in 2020
The Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on former Bears QB Justin Fields, which would've paid him $25.6 million in 2025.
It’s time for us to look ahead, Voice fans. The NBC sing-off’s Season 25 Lives kick off Monday (at 8/7c), meaning that we’ve got to let go of our disappointment over the facepalm-inducing decisions made by coaches John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and newbies Dan + Shay. For me, that means finding a …
Twenty horses will compete in the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024. Here is the list of participants and their latest odds to win.
OAKLAND, Calif. — San Diego acquired two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins along with nearly $7.9 million on Saturday in a deal for four players that left the Padres responsible only for the major league minimum salary. First baseman Nathan Martorella, outfielders Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee, and right-hander Woo-Suk Go were dealt to the Marlins for the second baseman, who won the 2022 AL batting title with Minnesota and the 2023 NL crown with the Marlins. Miami is paying
Peter Oosterhuis, a former golf analyst CBS, Sky Sports and Golf Chahhel and two-time winner of the European Tour money title, died Thursday, a day short of his 76th birthday. No cause was given by the PGA Tour, which announced his passing. Oosterhuis retired from broadcasting in 2014 with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. During his …
Stephen A. Smith is outraged to hear that the terms for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson have been elevated.
Jordan Spieth got elbowed back into the fairway on the 16th hole Friday, and still missed the cut in his hometown tournament. Spieth's wayward drive at the 495-yard par 4 went well right into the trees before suddenly rolling back into the fairway. After getting to his ball in the fairway 223 yards from the hole, Spieth took out another ball that he signed and walked over to the spectator who had a significant welt just above his right elbow.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The classic "Hockey Night in Canada" theme song resounded through a St. John's, N.L., church Friday where friends, family and colleagues gathered to remember Bob Cole, the legendary sportscaster who brought some of the sport's most important games to living rooms across the country. Ron MacLean and former NHL goalie Glenn Healy, who both worked alongside Cole on "Hockey Night in Canada," were among the mourners assembled in St. Thomas' Anglican Church to pay tribute to Cole. "
The three-time reigning world champion said ‘money is not going to be the differentiator’ when he considers his future.
Jon Jones explains why a matchup with fellow UFC champ Alex Pereira would be far more meaningful for his career than Tom Aspinall.
The NFL player, 34, was snapped by one half of the EDM duo, Alex Pall, in a photo posted on May 3
WINNIPEG — Disbelief seemed to be the overriding emotion among the Winnipeg Jets after their early exit from the NHL playoffs. “I am truly kind of puzzled why it didn’t work because I really thought we had a really good group,” defenceman Dylan DeMelo told reporters Thursday as players met with the media before beginning their early summer vacations. The Jets finished fourth overall in the league and second in the Central Division with a franchise-tying 52 wins (52-24-6). They were riding an eig