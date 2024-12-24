Saints vs. Packers highlights Week 16
Highlights from the Week 16 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers during the 2024 NFL season.
Green Bay has flown under the radar in a tough division, but the Packers look the part of a Super Bowl contender.
The NFL has recognized that the Vikings and Packers have more to play for than the Eagles and the already eliminated Cowboys.
Carr and Kamara did not practice all week, while Olave was a limited participant.
The Packers have the bad luck of being in the NFC North with the 12-2 Lions an 11-2 Vikings. They’d run away with a few other divisions.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a crucial victory in Week 15.
Derek Carr landed directly on his left wrist and arm while trying to scramble for a first down on Sunday afternoon.
The Packers coach said the fan was making throat-slash gestures at his players.
Also in this week's edition: Matt Eberflus might've gone out the worst way possible, and please don't doubt the Chiefs.
Detroit maintains the inside track for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
The Dolphins once again struggled in cold weather.
"Early on, you’re trying to protect him." Once the Packers stopped doing that to Jordan Love, he took off. Will Young do the same?
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett also suffered a rib injury in that loss to the Commanders.