Saints vs. Chiefs highlights Week 5
Watch highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 NFL season.
Watch highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 NFL season.
The Chiefs turned back the clock with some familiar faces.
Derek Carr took a big hit on a fourth down late in the game, and was replaced by Jake Haener.
Which team has the No. 1 spot after five weeks of the NFL season?
The Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the AFC.
The Eagles threw the NFL's hottest offense off balance. This is where new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will be able to really make his name.
Alvin Kamara scored four touchdowns as the Saints rolled in Dallas for the most surprising 2-0 start in the NFL.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and reactions from every game in the Week 2 NFL Sunday slate.
Cincinnati played its best game of the season against Baltimore — and still dropped to 1-4, thanks largely to a long-neglected unit that can't stop a nosebleed.
Deshaun Watson was accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was supposed to go on a date with in 2020.
Michigan is expected to start seventh-year senior quarterback Jack Tuttle for its next game versus Illinois.
Notre Dame has lost a second starting defensive end for the season with Boubacar Traore suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, head coach Marcus Freeman announced.
Alabama defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis will redshirt for the 2024 season and enter the NCAA transfer portal. The junior will have two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Dan Titus dives into fantasy hoops strategy, rankings, players to target and much more to help you dominate your drafts.
NIL and the transfer portal have ushered in a new era in college football, one where a perennial doormat like Vanderbilt can rough up mighty Alabama.
Debating the fates of the 49ers and Bills, feeling good about the Ravens and the NFC North, and possibly the worst contract in sports.
Arch Manning has started at quarterback for Texas since Quinn Ewers suffered an oblique injury on Sept. 14.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the postseason action from the division round including both NLDS matchups being even after two games, the Yankees surviving a slop-fest and the Tigers looking for a bounce back in Cleveland.
The AFC North is the center of the QB controversy universe.
Carolina had expected Young to be serviceable upon arrival as Williams has been this year for Chicago. It hasn't worked out that way, and Sunday laid it bare.
In today's edition: Upsets galore, Phillies walk it off, no three-peat for the Aces, Jackson tops Burrow in epic duel, Baker's Dozen, and more.