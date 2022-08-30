Saints fans having fun for game against Chargers

Storyful

At least 1,136 people have died since the beginning of Pakistan’s monsoon season, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on August 29.This footage by the Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan shows a resident being carried over a bridge in Gilgit Baltistan’s Ghizer district, they said.In Gilgit Baltistan, 87.8mm of rain has fallen during this year’s monsoon season, compared to the 30-year average of 40mm, the NDMA said. Since June 14, at least 22 people have died in Gilgit Baltistan, while 65 bridges and 725 houses have been destroyed or damaged.Flooding triggered by unprecedented monsoon rainfall and glacial melting has destroyed millions of acres of crops, affected more than 30 million residents and caused billions of dollars in damage across Pakistan, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. Credit: Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan via Storyful