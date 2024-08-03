Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred stuns USA’s Sha'Carri Richardson to win women's 100m gold

Yahoo Sports’ Allyson Felix recaps Saturday’s track and field finals from Paris, highlighting a significant upset in the women's 100m final.

I'm Alison Felix with Yahoo Sports and here are my biggest takeaway from Saturday's track and field finals.

The women's 100 the marquee event.

It was a lot of drama right from the start.

We didn't see Shelly Ann Frazier Price.

She was out with a hamstring injury which we just hated to see because it would have been a historic run for her.

We saw Julian Alfred through the rounds and she looked brilliant.

She was really building and looking good.

I think it all came down to execution at the start.

Julian Alfred got away brilliantly.

Shakeri Richardson had a poor start.

Usually she can recover but Julian Alfred was too far away for her to be able to make up ground.

So Julian Alfred gold medal, Shakeri Richardson had to settle for the silver and Melissa Jefferson got that bronze medal and those are your top three in the women's 100.

The mix four by four was another race that was full of drama.

The USA came in with the world record and they looked great.

They ran really great legs but it looks like they maybe weren't as fresh and the Netherlands came in and they had FEM cable on that anchor leg and she ran a monster leg.

She flipped 47 which is just huge.

The US still ran a really great final leg but it was just way too much.

Um With Femke coming down and grabbing that goal in the last few meters.

The men show output.

Ryan Krauser really seems unstoppable.

He came away with his third straight gold medal and he's just so exciting to watch.

So much fun, so much dominance.

There's never been a three P in the shot put ever.

And he made that look easy.

Joe Kovacs also, he would had a clutch performance at the end and nab that silver medal so really cool to see them go 12 for more track and field news.

