Sainsbury's Christmas Advert 2023 - This Christmas, one little girl asks one BIG question

The Canadian Press

ESTEVAN, Sask. — Authorities were investigating Wednesday after a police officer was seriously injured on the job in southeastern Saskatchewan. Police in Estevan, about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina, said the officer was injured during an altercation at the local police station. It said in a statement the officer was transported by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Regina and was in stable condition. One person was in custody and there was no risk to the public, police said. The Saskatchew