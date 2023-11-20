Sailors Take Selfies With Bidens at President's 'Friendsgiving' Dinner

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden hosted military families at a naval base in Virginia for a Friendsgiving dinner on Sunday, November 19.

Footage shows the Bidens doling out food prepared by celebrity chef Robert Irvine and his staff. Family members of sailors serving on the USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) and USS Dwight D Eisenhower (CVN 69), as well as single sailors assigned to units on Naval Station Norfolk, were invited to the event, the Department of Defense said.

Some service members could not resist snapping photos with the President and Dr Biden, footage shows. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]