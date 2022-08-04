Sailor Survives 16 Hours in Capsized Boat Before Rescue Off Spain

A 62-year-old French sailor has been rescued from the sea off Spain after surviving for 16 hours in an air bubble underneath his capsized boat, local media reported.

La Opinion Coruna said the boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, capsized at around 8:00 pm on Monday, August 1.

Divers were not able to access the boat initially due to rough sea conditions. The boat’s only occupant, Laurent Camprubi, was rescued at around noon on Tuesday, media said.

Video released by Salvamento Maritimo, Spain’s sea search and rescue agency, shows the rescue.

Salvamento Maritimo said the boat was 14 miles from the Sisargas Islands.

Camprubi told La Opinion Coruna, “I thought: they know I’m here and they’re going to save me. The problem is that I couldn’t get out of the boat, which was full of water, and it only had thirty or forty centimeters of air.” Credit: Salvamento Maritimo via Storyful