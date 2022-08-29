Safety at top of mind as thousands of kids go back to school Monday
Monday is a big day for students across the state as they get ready for the first day of the new school year. When it comes to the state's largest school district, today marks an even bigger change. For the first time in over 15 years, Detroit Public Schools Community District is starting before Labor Day. This means students will also get a slightly earlier start to the summer compared to last year, and it is the first time in years the district will begin the school year fully-staffed.