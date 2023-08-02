Safety questions following death of 12-year-old paddle boarder on Mission Bay

Associated Press

A 14-month-old girl died after her grandmother left her unattended in a hot car in New York for eight hours, police said. The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in Smithtown on Long Island on Monday and went to work, leaving the girl in a car seat inside a Jeep Cherokee, Suffolk County police said in a news release. Eight hours later, the grandmother went to pick the girl up at the day care center and realized she had left her in the car, police said.