‘Safety for the kids:’ Reaction to school bus stop-arm Artificial Intelligence cameras
‘Safety for the kids:’ Reaction to school bus stop-arm Artificial Intelligence cameras
‘Safety for the kids:’ Reaction to school bus stop-arm Artificial Intelligence cameras
Quebec new-media entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel Langlois has been found dead in Dominica, along with his partner Dominique Marchand.The couple had been missing for a few days. Their bodies were found in a burnt-out car according to Dominica News Online, and local sources contacted by Radio-Canada, including the resort they both managed.Local authorities are questioning four people of interest in relation to the deaths, including Jonathan Lehrer, owner of Bois Collette Inc., according to
Alyssa Zinger pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual abuse charges
"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case," the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said
Pauline Dutton via KING 5 Seattle/YouTubeThe family of a Washington state couple who were allegedly kidnapped and murdered by one of their tenants have expressed relief after their bodies were believed to have been found by authorities over the weekend. Karen Koep and husband Davido, both in their 60s, were reported missing on Nov. 13. Five days later, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced a man had been arrested in connection with their kidnap and murder, saying that authorities had re
Nancy Ng went missing on October 19 while kayaking on Lake Atitlán. While authorities think she may have drowned, her family and friends think differently, and TikTok is sharing every update.
“Condemnation for the continued raping and killing of Jewish women in terrorist attacks for some reason is on a lower rung," Joe Scarborough says The post ‘Morning Joe’ Slams Media, ‘International Community’ for Signal That Jewish Women Are ‘Somehow Less Protected’ in Warfare appeared first on TheWrap.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say they believe a fatal shooting at a gas station happened after a dispute at the pumps escalated. Police say members from their detachment in Rocky Mountain House were called to the Sunchild First Nation Gas Station shortly before 8:30 on Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they say emergency crews tended to the male victim but he died from his injuries. Police say their initial investigation suggests the victim and a suspect got into a verbal altercatio
Paul Rytting listened as a woman, voice quavering, told him her story. It was March 2017 and Rytting offered his sympathies as 31-year-old Chelsea Goodrich spoke. A Utah attorney and head of the church’s Risk Management Division, Rytting had spent about 15 years protecting the organization, widely known as the Mormon church, from costly claims, including sexual abuse lawsuits.
Gabby Petito's strangled and beaten body was found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19, 2021
”She was left for dead rolled up in plastic in a pasture,” investigators said.
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A police officer testified in the first-degree murder trial of a former Saskatchewan Mountie that Bernie Herman texted his wife saying he had shot a man on the night he was arrested. Herman is on trial for the 2021 death of 26-year-old Braden Herman. The two are not related. Braden Herman's body was found in an isolated area of Little Red River Park on the outskirts of Prince Albert, Sask., that May. Bernie Herman, who was a 32-year member of the RCMP, was arrested the sam
Maricela Caballero and husband Gabriel Nunez were seriously injured in November following an explosion at the Tulum condo, according to their family
Peter Norgrove changed his plea to guilty during an appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
A Mississippi sheriff's department oversaw a campaign of abuse in its district since 2021, Business Insider reported. A New York Times investigation now says the abuse stretched over two decades.
No shortage of viewpoints about propriety of former President Trump’s attendance at this year’s Palmetto Bowl (Letters to the Editor)
Are a bag of Canada carrots bought in the U.S. really a faction of the price? It turns out: No.
Ukrainian soldiers have set up a Christmas tree on the road to Bakhmut and nicknamed it “the country’s main Christmas tree”, according to a photo shared by Ukrainian medic Roman Docent on Facebook on Dec. 2.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would eventually be tried as a war criminal over Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip, while slamming Western countries supporting Israel. Turkey, which supports a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, has sharply criticised Israel over its campaign in Gaza, launched in response to militant group Hamas' rampage on Oct. 7.
Seconds after Palestinian gunmen began shooting up a busy Jerusalem bus stop last week, Yuval Castleman raced toward the scene and opened fire on the attackers — only to be shot and killed by an Israeli soldier who apparently suspected he was also an assailant. The shooting of Castleman, who in security camera footage is seen kneeling, raising his hands and flinging open his shirt to indicate he isn’t a threat, underscores what critics say is an epidemic of excessive force by Israeli soldiers, police and armed citizens against suspected Palestinian attackers. “He took all the necessary steps so that he could be properly identified,” Castleman’s father, Moshe, told Israeli Army Radio on Sunday, “and they kept shooting at him.”
Jeremy Albert Best was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his wife Kali Jean Randall and her unborn child