Safely Celebrating Christmas

CBC

Curling Canada cancelled its Olympic mixed doubles trials on Sunday. The organization said the rising number of COVID-19 cases among athletes, as well as the rapid spread of the virus throughout the country, "made it impossible to stage the event in a safe, responsible manner for athletes, staff and volunteers."' The trials were scheduled to begin on Tuesday and extend through Friday in Portage la Prairie, Man. The winning duo would go on to represent Canada at the Winter Olympics, which start o