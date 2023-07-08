Safe Streets provides outreach in Brooklyn after mass shooting

Safe Streets returned to Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood on Friday to provide outreach in the wake of Sunday's mass shooting. The violence-interruption group was at Brooklyn Homes for the Brooklyn Day block party on Sunday, but its members were not there at the time of the shootings that killed two people and injured 28 others. In what they call a shooting response, Safe Streets went to Brooklyn on Friday to help residents deal with the tragedy. They also held a walk that started at Ninth Street and Patapsco Avenue, walking all the way to the Brooklyn Homes Community Center.