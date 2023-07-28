Safari Park welcomes 2 Sumatran tiger cubs in time for World Tiger Day

Associated Press

The PGA Tour does not think the plan to roll back the golf ball is good for the game and has notified the USGA and R&A that it will not support the proposal they have in mind. The opposition to the “Modified Local Rule” came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday evening memo to the players. The governing bodies had set a deadline of Aug. 15 to receive feedback on the proposal, which would give tours the option to require a golf ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.