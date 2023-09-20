Sadiq Khan addresses UN Climate Action summit in New York
WASHINGTON — At the annual UN General Assembly, that traffic-snarling symposium of international hand-wringing and high dudgeon now underway in New York City, the peril of climate change is always a prominent topic. But as Taylor Swift might say, it hits different after the summer of 2023. The year saw a record-setting wildfire season in Canada, more than 11,000 dead from catastrophic flooding in Libya and a record 23 separate billion-dollar weather disasters in the U.S. in just the first eight
Expecting to draw around 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries around the world, the World Petroleum Congress had barely kicked off Sunday before rifts between Alberta and Ottawa concerning energy policy took centre stage.The World Petroleum Congress is a five-day conference being held in Calgary for first time since 2000. The theme for this year's conference is "Energy Transition: The Path to Net Zero."During the opening ceremonies on Sunday, Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resou
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday will gather heads of state and business leaders that he has identified as taking stronger action on climate change for a meeting aimed at building momentum ahead of the COP28 climate summit. Missing from the list of 34 speakers representing countries at Guterres' Climate Ambition Summit are the world's biggest emitters China and United States, as well as the United Arab Emirates, the host of the COP28 gathering in December. The summit will feature speeches from leaders who are responding to his call to "accelerate" global climate action, including Brazil, Canada, the European Union, Pakistan, South Africa and Tuvalu.
WASHINGTON (AP) — After being thwarted by Congress, President Joe Biden will use his executive authority to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps that will serve as a major green jobs training program. In an announcement Wednesday, the White House said the program will employ more than 20,000 young adults who will build trails, plant trees, help install solar panels and do other work to boost conservation and help prevent catastrophic wildfires. The climate corps had been proposed in ea
STORY: Location: Chonburi, ThailandThis patch of ocean, off the eastern coast of Thailand, has been dubbed a 'dead zone.'According to researchers, no animals can survive here due to the growth of plankton.While normal amounts of the organisms can be beneficial, the overwhelming bloom has reached harmful levels, depriving marine life of food and oxygen and turning the seawater green for as far as the eye can see.“We see that the area with hypoxia (low oxygen level) or anoxia (no oxygen) has spread to a large scale, the dead zone where there's no oxygen is extensive. This is the single reason to explain the massive number of stranded dead fish.”Tanuspong Pokavanich is a marine scientist from Kasetsart University.He and a team of scientists have been collecting water samples to see what type of plankton has been growing.The water is dense and slimy - as a pungent smell of grass and dead fish permeates the air.Plankton covers a quarter of the Gulf of Thailand.Half of it is green where the plant is thriving, while the other half, closer to the shore, has turned brown, or even darker from pollution and dead plankton.[Tanuspong Pokavanich, Marine scientist, Kasetsart University]“The plankton in the water eats up all the nutrients or dies due to a lack of light. Their carcasses will then sink to the seabed and are decomposed by bacteria. The bacterial decomposition depletes oxygen in the water. This, known as the process of eutrophication, is occurring and causing a vast number of fish to die.”For local fishermen, the loss of marine life is a threat to their livelihoods.There are more than 260 mussel farming plots along this coastline.More than 80 percent have been severely impacted by the plankton bloom, according to the Chonburi Fisheries Association.Suchat Buawat is one of those to have been affected.In the business for more than 20 years, he owns about ten farming plots, and says he's seen losses of more than $14,000 since the start of the year.[Suchat Buawat, Fisherman]“The damage appears to be 100 percent. See, they just fall off when you shake it. There are no live ones left. They're all dead, including the oysters. Normally, they would cling on here as well."Back in the lab, Tanuspong’s team has discovered the current plankton bloom is of the Noctiluca species.That's the same species that bloomed in 2020 - the last time the region saw the El Nino effect.The climate pattern causes, amongst other things, warmer sea temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean.Tanuspong wants to study whether the two are linked.Source: European Union's Copernicus Climate Change ServiceIn August, the global ocean saw the warmest daily surface temperature on record, and had its warmest month overall.[Tanuspong Pokavanich, Marine scientist, Kasetsart University]“Everyone now agrees that the El Niño that occurred somewhere in the distance in the Pacific Ocean now has a chain reaction on Thailand. El Niño causes drought and higher sea temperatures. El Niño is predicted to have a severe impact this year and people have been drawing conclusions that there may be links as it coincides with the significant amount of plankton bloom. However, from a scientific perspective, we have not reached a clear conclusion. We only see that both events occurred at the same time."While the cause of the intense plankton bloom remains unclear, scientists believe pollution and the intense heat caused by climate change are to blame.
The oil industry knew it was responsible for global warming, and lied about it for decades. California is right to look for ways to make them pay in court.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a climate summit of leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday that time was running out to tackle climate change, thanks in part to the "naked greed" of fossil fuel interests. With the two-week U.N. climate summit, COP28, due to start on Nov. 29 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Guterres implored national policymakers to phase out climate-warming fossil fuels.
A massive turnout for a youth-led climate protest in Vancouver Friday highlighted the rising frustration with the status quo as global warming and extreme weather events continue to skyrocket, say youth climate activists. This shows that people are not willing to stand around for business as usual and we're looking to have some meaningful change,” youth activist-scholar Manvi Bhalla, president of the Shake Up The Establishment advocacy group, told Canada’s National Observer before addressing the
Eriel Tchekwie Deranger, executive director for Indigenous Climate Action (ICA) joined other Indigenous and racialized activist groups in New York Sept. 19 to condemn what they consider the lack of real action being undertaken by the United Nations as government leaders and heads of state discuss how to meet climate change mitigation goals. What the United Nations General Assembly is doing ahead of the UN Climate Change of Conference scheduled for Dubai at the end of the year, said Deranger, is
Top executives of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) and Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) (ARMCO) voiced their backing for the global transition to cleaner energy forms, while emphasizing the lasting significance of oil in the energy sector for the foreseeable future. The statements were made on Monday at the World Petroleum Congress held in Calgary.
Human-caused climate change made the disaster up to 50 times more likely to happen, the study found.
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday that he’s delaying by five years a ban on new gas and diesel cars that had been due to take effect in 2030, watering down climate goals that he said imposed “unacceptable costs” on ordinary people. The move angered green groups, opposition politicians and large chunks of U.K. industry, but was welcomed by some in the governing Conservative Party who chafe at the expense of ending reliance on fossil fuels. At a news conference Sunak sai
The UK may weaken some key green commitments, despite its pledge to reach "net zero" by 2050.
(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is lobbying the Biden administration to allow hydrogen made from natural gas to qualify for some of the most lucrative subsidies available in the President Joe Biden’s signature climate law, pushing for billions of dollars in tax credits intended to help phase out fossil fuels.Most Read from BloombergVegas’ Newest Resort Is a $3.7 Billion Palace, 23 Years in the MakingFed Set to Pause Rate Hikes, But Don’t Count Out Another IncreaseTrudeau’s Murder Claim Risks Up
It also combined with poor maintenance of the broken dams and because the city is built on floodplains, exposing thousands of homes.
Brazil is expected to announce revised climate targets this week, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva strengthens a prior pledge made by his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, government officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Lula is expected to speak on Wednesday at a Climate Ambition Summit called by the United Nations secretary general, where "in principle" he would announce the revised target, one Brazilian official said. The country will institute an annual cap of 1.32 gigatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, equivalent to a 50% reduction from 2005, said a second Brazilian official, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media ahead of the announcement.
On Sept. 13, Deloitte Canada released a report highlighting the significance of climate equity when considering responses to the adverse impacts of environmental events on Indigenous communities. For Jason Rasevych of Ginoogaming First Nation, who is the national leader of Indigenous Client Services for Deloitte Canada, the disruptions of climate change for First Nations communities are significant due to “reliance on the land,” making them “more vulnerable to those disruptions.” Rasevych shares
L.A. Times journalists Rosanna Xia and Sammy Roth discuss 'Our Climate Change Challenge' during a livestreaming 'Ask A Reporter' conversation
Rishi Sunak is looking to weaken the government's carbon pledge.
MPs on the federal natural resources committee want Suncor CEO Rich Kruger to answer questions after Kruger indicated the oil giant must lessen its focus on energy transition to ensure maximum profitability. On Sept. 18, NDP MP Charlie Angus introduced a motion to invite Kruger before the committee “to explain why he believes that the only ‘urgency’ facing the oil sector is to make as much money as possible while increasing production and abandoning their responsibility to help meet Canada’s int