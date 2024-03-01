Saddiq Bey with the great assist!

The Daily Beast

Shannon Stapleton/ReutersDonald Trump is already trying to dodge the colossal $464 million bank fraud judgment, with the former president attempting on Wednesday to appeal the decision without forking over the cash required to challenge the ruling.But as Trump’s lawyers claim he doesn’t have the money to appeal without selling a building, the New York Attorney General claimed Trump is quietly moving his assets to Florida.On Wednesday, the top-line news out of Trump’s bank fraud case was that the