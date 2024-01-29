Saddiq Bey with the big dunk
The Chiefs are headed to the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask Matthieu Pavon.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police on Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Formenton’s legal team confirmed to The Associated Press that police in London, Ontario, have charged Formenton and several other players. Lawyer Daniel Brown did not say what charge or charges Formenton was facing.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift might be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in two weeks after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Swift watched the game from a suite and joined Kelce on the field afterward to celebrate, greeting him with a kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift could be seen cheering and jumping up and down from her suite in the corner of the stad
The world number two won the title in Melbourne without dropping a set.
Don't worry, they did show up later in the episode with their Bee Gees impression The post ‘SNL’: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Crash Dakota Johnson’s Monologue | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A pregame video from the AFC championship game showed Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce getting into it with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
The pro wrestling company's founder resigned Friday as he faces a suit for allegedly sexually assaulting a former employee The post Ronda Rousey Claims Vince McMahon Still Holds Power in WWE Following Resignation appeared first on TheWrap.
Signing Jon Rahm signals what LIV Golf aspires to be. Signing Anthony Kim would illustrate what it is.
It was Mahomes. It was Kelce. It was the defense. And now, the Chiefs will have a chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions in two weeks.
What's ahead for Bayley and Cody Rhodes after their Royal Rumble wins ... aside from a title shot at WrestleMania?
Mike Tindall enjoyed a 5k run with daughter Lena at a Rugby for Heroes charity event – see the sweet photos of Zara Tindall's mini-me
The viral edited clip features the pop star looking nervously at a Kansas City Chiefs game and is spliced with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson taking to the field
A taunting penalty by Flowers set up a brutal sequence for the Ravens receiver in a pivotal moment of the AFC championship.
“This is not my usual weight, but it’ll do until I get back to where I need to be,” the retired tennis star said in a new video about her progress
The NFL player said there's only one thing that matters to him and Taylor Swift.
The San Francisco 49ers host the Detroit Lions in the NFC conference championship game. Here's what you need to know for kickoff time and channel.
WINNIPEG — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal of the season and recorded his 600th career point as the Toronto Maple Leafs won a third straight game with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. The Jets, who lost their third consecutive game (0-2-1), registered their third sellout of the season at Canada Life Centre, but plenty of the 15,225 fans were wearing Leafs jerseys and chanting for the visitors. Ryan Reaves, John Tavares and Simon Benoit, with an empty-net goal, a
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — In the back of her mind Aryna Sabalenka didn't want to be, in her words, that player who wins a major title and disappears. Winning her first Grand Slam crown in Australia a year ago gave Sabalenka the confidence she could do it again. Losing the U.S. Open final last September gave her the extra motivation. Sabalenka ensured she wasn't a one-hit wonder by clinching back-to-back Australian Open titles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen on Saturday in a one-sided wom