'Saddest Day of My Life,' Elderly Abortion Protester Tells Tucson Police

An elderly woman in wheelchair approached a line of armed police officers at the front of a pro-abortion rights march in Tuscon, Arizona, on Friday, June 24, and told them: “I am 90 years old, and this is the saddest day of her life.”

“I never thought I would leave to see this,” the woman adds, before turning her wheelchair away from the officers.

The march was one of scores that took place across the country, hours after the US Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The encounter between the woman and officers was captured by photojournalist Jon Steganga of Humanizing Through Story, who said police at that time were preventing protesters from marching onto Interstate 10. Credit: Humanizing Through Story via Storyful

