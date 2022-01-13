Sacramento's Ice Blocks development fully leased after signing 2 new shops
In the middle of a pandemic, possibly one of the worst times to try to land new tenants, the Ice Blocks development in midtown Sacramento just announced a major milestone as it signed two new retail stores. The popular clothing and home goods chain Anthropologie will open this summer, along with a Salt & Straw ice cream shop. The addition of those businesses helped the Ice Blocks reach full capacity. The 5-year-old development is now 100% leased for 100,000 square feet of office space, 55,000 square feet of retail space, and all 142 apartment units.