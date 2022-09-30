Sacramento's housing demand continues to outpace supply

This comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom signing two bills that his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs. Both will allow for more affordable housing to be built in under-used commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. It's part of the requirement California has for all governments to adequately plan to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community. For instance, Sacramento is required to create more than 45,000 new housing units by 2029. That breaks down to about 5,698 units a year that needs to be built. But Sacramento says the city only constructed an average of only 1,670 units a year from 2015 to 2021.