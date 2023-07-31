Sacramento's first-ever Black cowboys parade held in Oak Park
Sacramento's first-ever Black Cowboys Parade and Festival on Sunday was a living history lesson for community members who attended. The Oak Park event highlights the legacy of Black cowboys, and organizer Rick Warren said it's not every day that children are exposed to their history. "The Black cowboy was the original pioneer," Warren said. "With the livestock, making sure the horses were taken care of. Now, we are continuing to show people there have been a major contribution from other cultures into building this nation."