Sacramento, West Sacramento leaders pitch I Street Bridge for first in spending of billions
The U.S. Department of Transportation launched the nation's largest bridge repair program on Friday, funded by money included in President Joe Biden's infrastructure package recently approved by Congress. Leaders in Sacramento and West Sacramento on Friday pitched administrators of the newly created Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program) to approve the replacement of the I Street Bridge as one of the first projects to benefit from this new funding. The mayors of Sacramento and West Sacramento, as well as state representatives, planned a Friday news conference to address the need for federal funding. "This shovel-ready project, already approved by Caltrans, is a perfect candidate for funding," read a news release.