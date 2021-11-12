Sacramento Veterans Day parade honors those who served country

A Veteran's Day parade wouldn't be the same without those who served. Luckily, there were plenty of them at the parade in Sacramento. Brenda Kister is a first-generation American who said her eight-year service in the National Guard meant the world to her. She said she was 17 years old when she convinced her parents to let her sign up at a recruiter station. "I'm very proud of the country we live in and the country we are providing for our kids,” Kister added. “I feel it takes us to stand up and protect this."