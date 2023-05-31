Sacramento substitute teacher remained in classroom despite years of sexual misconduct accusations

Parents are calling for justice after a substitute teacher was allowed to remain in Sacramento-area schools for years despite documented complaints of groping, getting uncomfortably close to female students and inappropriate language. In spite of the detailed documents outlining various complaints from students and teachers, Andy Rivas, the now former Sacramento City Unified School District substitute teacher, was able to fly under the radar and remain teaching children for several years. It wasn't until November 2022 when two Sam Brannan Middle School students and their parents spoke out to KCRA 3 about the sexual misconduct they say the students experienced at the hands of Rivas, that the school district would take action. After the two students spoke out in November and claimed that Rivas touched their butt and breasts, KCRA 3 Investigates began digging into Rivas' background to see if there were any other groping allegations reported by students to the school district. Brittany Johnson reports.