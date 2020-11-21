Sacramento State to 'depopulate' already quiet campus amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sacramento State University is making an effort to further-reduce its campus population because of a region-wide surge in COVID-19 cases. President Robert S. Nelsen announced to the Sac State community on Friday that for the remainder of the Fall 2020 semester, the university will try to limit the number of faculty, staff and students coming to and going from the campus as a means of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus. So, the university is switching many of the remaining classes that have been held in-person to an online format for the rest of the semester, which officially concludes Jan. 4.