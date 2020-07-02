New Sacramento State art project aims to connect strangers amid pandemic

During the novel coronavirus outbreak, people are supposed to stay at least six feet away from strangers. But, a new art project at Sacramento State is finding a way to make a very personal connection. Sac State Art Curator Kelly Lindner came up with the Hello Stranger art program. She asked artists to make small pieces of art that they could mail to people who signed up for free art. Get the full story in the video above.

