Sacramento shooting suspect appears in court

STORY: A 27-year-old man who was seriously wounded in a shooting in Sacramento over the weekend that left six people dead was arrested on Tuesday for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.

Police in California's capital city took Smiley Martin into custody at a local hospital, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement. Authorities will book the suspect after doctors determine that he is fit for incarceration.

Martin is the brother of Dandre Martin, 26, who was taken into custody on Sunday as a "related suspect" in the case, police said. Dandre Martin was booked on suspicion of assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Dandre Martin made a brief appearance in court in Sacramento on Tuesday where he was advised of the charges against him. Further proceedings were delayed until April 26.

Police did not elaborate on the men's alleged roles in the shooting and it was not clear if additional suspects remained at large. Police Chief Kathy Lester has said that "multiple" shooters were involved in the massacre that killed six people and injured 12 others.