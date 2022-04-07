Sacramento Shooting: At least 5 people fired guns during gang-related shooting downtown, police say
At least five shooters fired guns during a gang-related gunbattle in downtown Sacramento Sunday that killed six people and injured 12 others, police said on Wednesday. “As detectives learn more about the shootings, it is increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy,” Sacramento police said in a release. “While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings.”