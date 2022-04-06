Sacramento shooting: 2nd man arrested on gun charge, as his brother appears in court

A second person was arrested in connection with the deadly mass shooting early Sunday morning that took the lives of six people and injured a dozen others, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The second suspect was identified as 27-year-old Smiley Martin, who was taken into custody Tuesday on charges that include possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. He had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before gunfire erupted, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Smiley Martin is the brother of the first suspect arrested, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, police said. Smiley Martin sustained serious injuries from the shooting and is currently in a nearby hospital for treatment. He will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail once he is released from the hospital. Police confirmed Dandrae was also injured during the shooting.