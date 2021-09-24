Sacramento school district prepares as kids may soon get COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine

The Sacramento City Unified School District said it will be ready if the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children 5 to 11 years old. "We’re really excited to see this possibility for our students," said Victoria Flores, director of student support and health services at SCUSD. One mother, Kylie Paris-Salb, said she will feel a lot better when her children can get the COVID-19 vaccine. She has a 5-year-old daughter in kindergarten and a 7-year-old son in the 2nd grade.

