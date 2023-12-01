Sacramento Running Association executive director talks about CIM's 40th event

Turning 40 has never looked so good or covered so much ground. The California International Marathon will host a record number of runners this Sunday. The race attracts both elite and amateur athletes thanks to its fast, flat course. Scott Abbott is the executive director of the Sacramento Running Association or SRA. SRA is a community-based nonprofit that promotes the sport of running in the greater Sacramento area. CIM has been the organization's premier race for 40 years. Abbott said a lot of people are asking him what's new for the 40th year. "What's significant is that nothing is new. We've been a steady presence all these years. So, a lot of what makes it great in year one is still great today. Celebrating 40 years is a wonderful milestone," Abbott said.