Sacramento River Rises as Flood Warnings Issued for Northern California

Water levels in the Sacramento River had risen on Saturday, January 7, as an atmospheric river dumped rain on Northern California, causing downed trees and power outages, local officials reported.

Footage by Drew Farmer shows the Sacramento River near Tower Bridge filling up.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch on Friday, warning that “multiple winter storms” will produce moderate to heavy rainfall through Saturday until Wednesday, January 12.

The NWS warned of lines of showers and thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 60-70 mph across the Sacramento Valley early on Sunday morning. Credit: Drew Farmer via Storyful