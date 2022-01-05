Some Sacramento restaurants temporarily closing, reducing services due to COVID-19 surge

If you want to get a COVID-19 test, get in line. Wait times are long, some appointments are booked and at-home tests are sold out at many pharmacies. State data shows Sacramento County cases have increased by 9.7% in the last seven days, signaling more cases after the holiday season. Hospitalizations are increasing, as well. With the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, some restaurants in Sacramento are taking matters into their own hands to protect staff and customers from infection. Some are temporarily shutting down for a few days, providing outdoor dining only, or only doing take-out orders.